Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:35 Photo ID: 7750229 VIRIN: 230420-F-HF074-1033 Resolution: 5368x3764 Size: 1.1 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.