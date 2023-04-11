Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 5 of 11]

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Gapol, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), plots coordinates onto his map in preparation for the start of the Night Land Navigation of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 7749935
    VIRIN: 230419-A-BY519-098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bayonet
    USArmy
    TrustInMe
    BestSquadCompetition
    BeAllYouCanBe

