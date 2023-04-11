Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 2 of 11]

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Kevin McDermott, an infantryman from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), fires his M17 Modular Handgun System under the watchful eye of his observer during a weapons qualification of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 7749932
    VIRIN: 230419-A-BY519-2327
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Hometown: BENSALEM, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bayonet
    USArmy
    TrustInMe
    BestSquadCompetition
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT