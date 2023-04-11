U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Gapol, Spc. David Burger, and Sgt. Ivis Cardenas, left to right, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID) shine their helmet lights onto maps as they prepare their coordinated plots for the Night Land Navigation of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:50 Photo ID: 7749934 VIRIN: 230419-A-BY519-962 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.