U.S. Army Spc. Noah Nickell, an infantryman assigned to assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID) maneuvers through a monkey bar obstacle during the Obstacle Course of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7749939 VIRIN: 230419-A-FC838-1057 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 16.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.