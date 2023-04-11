U.S. Army Spc. Noah Nickell, an infantryman assigned to assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID) maneuvers through a monkey bar obstacle during the Obstacle Course of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7749939
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-FC838-1057
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|16.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
