Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 8 of 11]

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Xiao, Spc. Jakob Blachly, and Spc. Noah Nickell, right to left, infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID) maneuver down a triangle log obstacle during the Obstacle Course event of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 7749938
    VIRIN: 230419-A-FC838-1049
    Resolution: 6715x4477
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2
    7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bayonet
    USArmy
    TrustInMe
    BestSquadCompetition
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT