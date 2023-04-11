7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2

U.S. Army Spc. Kevin McDermott, a native of Bensalem, Pennsylvania and an infantryman assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), fires his M17 Modular Handgun System while advancing towards his target during a weapons qualification of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

