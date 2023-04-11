U.S. Army Spc. Kevin McDermott, a native of Bensalem, Pennsylvania and an infantryman assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), fires his M17 Modular Handgun System while advancing towards his target during a weapons qualification of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7749931
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-BY519-2360
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BENSALEM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
