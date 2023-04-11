U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Garrett, right, and Spc. Isaac Harper, AH-64 armament/electrical/avionic systems repairers assigned to 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (ID) boost a squad member to the next level of an obstacle during the Obstacle Course event of the 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team and embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of “Trust in Me.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7749941 VIRIN: 230419-A-FC838-1145 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ID Best Squad Competition 2023 - Day 2 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.