Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management 1st Avenue East Floodgate project in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 13:02
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
This work, MG Holland Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
