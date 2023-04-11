Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Holland Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 6]

    MG Holland Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management 1st Avenue East Floodgate project in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 7748791
    VIRIN: 230411-A-VX113-969
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 603.3 KB
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Holland Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MG Holland Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting
    ASA CW Connor Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting
    ASA CW Visits Beaver Island
    ASA CW Visits Beaver Island
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Cedar Rapids FRM Project
    ASA CW Tours Cedar Rapids FRM Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ribbon Cutting
    Cedar Rapids
    Rock Island District
    Flood Risk Management
    FRM
    MG Holland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT