Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor joins Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Rock Island District Commander Col. Jess Curry and Rock Island District and City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, leadership in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 1st Avenue East Floodgate project.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7748795
|VIRIN:
|230411-A-VX113-547
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Cedar Rapids FRM Project [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
