ASA CW Connor Speaks at Cedar Rapids FRM Ribbon Cutting

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management 1st Avenue East Floodgate project in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
04.11.2023
|04.19.2023 13:02
|7748792
|230411-A-VX113-185
|6720x4480
|7.54 MB
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|0
|0
