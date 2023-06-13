Cedar Rapids Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Photo By James Finn | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor joined Mississippi...... read more read more Photo By James Finn | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor joined Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Rock Island District Commander Col. Jess Curry for a tour of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Flood Risk Management project that is ongoing. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, and the city of Cedar Rapids hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate completion of the 1st Ave. East Floodgate.



USACE Rock Island District Commander Col. Jesse Curry, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, and Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell joined Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works the Honorable Michael Connor and USACE Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz for the momentous occasion.



The 1st Ave. East Floodgate is one of many structures being constructed as part of the Cedar River Flood Control System. Its design will help reduce the risk of property damage, health impacts, and economic losses associated with anticipated future flood events. Design and construction of this project was supported through federal funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.