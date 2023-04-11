Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor joined Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Rock Island District Commander Col. Jess Curry for a tour of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Flood Risk Management project that is ongoing.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7748798
|VIRIN:
|230411-A-EY724-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASA CW Tours Cedar Rapids FRM Project [Image 6 of 6], by James Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT