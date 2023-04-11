Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor toured the Upper Mississippi River Restoration (#UMRR) Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project (HREP) at Beaver Island near Clinton, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7748794
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-OF349-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|CLINTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASA CW Visits Beaver Island [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
