    ASA CW Visits Beaver Island [Image 4 of 6]

    ASA CW Visits Beaver Island

    CLINTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor toured the Upper Mississippi River Restoration (#UMRR) Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project (HREP) at Beaver Island near Clinton, Iowa.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 7748794
    VIRIN: 230410-A-OF349-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: CLINTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA CW Visits Beaver Island [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rock Island District
    Beaver Island
    UMRR
    HREP
    ASA CW

