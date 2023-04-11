Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, the State Command Sergeant Major, gifts Staff Sgt. Henry Glendinning, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, with a military challenge coin for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR specializes in High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7747220
|VIRIN:
|230412-Z-UR579-1017
|Resolution:
|5676x3784
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
