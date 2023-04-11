2nd Lt. Luciano Fiore, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, holds a military challenge coin given to him by Maj. Gen. David Mikolaties, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. A military challenge coin is a small metal coin belonging to a unit, branch or high ranking individual in the military that is usually awarded for outstanding work. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.1681 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 7747222 VIRIN: 230412-Z-UR579-1021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.