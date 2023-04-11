Maj. Gen. David Mikolaties, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, gifts 2nd Lt. Luciano Fiore, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, with a military challenge coin for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR is an Artillery Regiment whose main weapons system is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard, 3-197th FAR PAO.)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7747216
|VIRIN:
|230412-Z-UR579-1008
|Resolution:
|6399x4266
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Devin Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT