    NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 1 of 8]

    NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

    LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Bard 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaties, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, gifts 2nd Lt. Luciano Fiore, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, with a military challenge coin for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR is an Artillery Regiment whose main weapons system is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard, 3-197th FAR PAO.)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 7747216
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-UR579-1008
    Resolution: 6399x4266
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: LAS CRUCES, NM, US 
    This work, NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Devin Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAG
    Coin Ceremony

