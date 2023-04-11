NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaties, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, gifts 2nd Lt. Luciano Fiore, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, with a military challenge coin for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR is an Artillery Regiment whose main weapons system is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard, 3-197th FAR PAO.)

