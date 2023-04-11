NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, speaks with soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, during breakfast at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR is an Artillery Regiment whose main weapons system is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

