NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

Staff Sgt. Henry Glendinning, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, holds a military challenge coin given to him by Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, the State Command Sergeant Major, for his exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. A military challenge coin is a small metal coin belonging to a unit, branch or high ranking individual in the military that is usually awarded for outstanding work. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard)

