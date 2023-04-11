NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, the State Command Sergeant Major, gifts Staff Sgt. Cassandra Brown, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, with a military challenge coin for her exceptional work in the unit, at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR specializes in High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard)

