    NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station [Image 8 of 8]

    NH TAG visits pre-mobilization station

    UNITED STATES

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, speaks with Spc. Thomas Duhamel, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, Battery B, during breakfast at McGregor Base Camp, Las Cruces, New Mexico, April 12, 2023. 3-197th FAR is an Artillery Regiment whose main weapons system is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Devin Bard.)

