Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, left, and 2nd Lt. Nathanael LaCorte, a platoon leader assigned to the 639th Quartermaster Company, Montana Army National Guard, emplace an M252 81mm mortar system during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 15, 2023. Ranger-qualified contestants compete in two-man buddy teams during the competition over a three-day period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

