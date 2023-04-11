Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 9 of 9]

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, left, and 2nd Lt. Nathanael LaCorte, a platoon leader assigned to the 639th Quartermaster Company, Montana Army National Guard, emplace an M252 81mm mortar system during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 15, 2023. Ranger-qualified contestants compete in two-man buddy teams during the competition over a three-day period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 02:34
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Montana

    Texas

    Army National Guard

    Warrior Training Center

