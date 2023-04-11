Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 1 of 9]

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers run during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. All competitors are ranger qualified and are pushed to the edge of exhaustion during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 02:37
    Photo ID: 7742264
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-VY485-1109
    Resolution: 6128x4499
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    Montana

    Texas

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Warrior Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT