Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Soldiers run during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. All competitors are ranger qualified and are pushed to the edge of exhaustion during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

