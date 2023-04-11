U.S. Soldiers run during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. All competitors are ranger qualified and are pushed to the edge of exhaustion during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7742264
|VIRIN:
|230414-Z-VY485-1109
|Resolution:
|6128x4499
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT