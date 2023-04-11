U.S. Soldiers hold a plank during an Army Combat Fitness Test at the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. All competitors are ranger qualified and are pushed to the edge of exhaustion during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 02:35 Photo ID: 7742267 VIRIN: 230414-Z-VY485-1694 Resolution: 8256x5459 Size: 12.63 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.