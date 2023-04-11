U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nathanael LaCorte, a platoon leader assigned to the 639th Quartermaster Company, Montana Army National Guard, left, and 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, transport a casualty to a designated casualty exchange point during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 15, 2023. All competitors are ranger qualified and are pushed to the edge of exhaustion during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 02:34 Photo ID: 7742271 VIRIN: 230415-Z-VY485-1490 Resolution: 6799x4966 Size: 5.84 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.