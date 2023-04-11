Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nathanael LaCorte, a platoon leader assigned to the 639th Quartermaster Company, Montana Army National Guard, navigates an obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. The event places extreme demands on the physical, mental, technical and tactical abilities of the ranger-qualified contestants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

