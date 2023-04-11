Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, left, and 2nd Lt. Nathanael LaCorte, a platoon leader assigned to the 639th Quartermaster Company, Montana Army National Guard, compete in a workout of the day during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 15, 2023. Ranger-qualified contestants compete in two-man buddy teams during the competition over a three-day period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

