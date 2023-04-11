Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 9]

    Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, navigates an obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. The event places extreme demands on the physical, mental, technical and tactical abilities of the ranger-qualified contestants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 02:37
    Photo ID: 7742265
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-VY485-1214
    Resolution: 7986x5488
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

