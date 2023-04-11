Rangers battle for first place in 39th Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Copeland Zaunbrecker, a scout platoon leader assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, navigates an obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2023. The event places extreme demands on the physical, mental, technical and tactical abilities of the ranger-qualified contestants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

