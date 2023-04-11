Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230413-N-NO250-0080 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 13, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Errol Stewart, a native of Brooklyn, New York, and Sonar Technician 1st Class Marty Casnellie, a native of Buffalo, New York, retrieve a multi-function towed array (MFTA) following an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). MFTA is used for active sonar operations. Princeton is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Hannah Taylor)

