Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailor Stands Watch [Image 4 of 10]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailor Stands Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230412-N-NO250-0095 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2023) Lt.j.g. Juliet O’Brien communicates with the bridge while standing watch as conning officer aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Blake Hickey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 05:12
    Photo ID: 7741662
    VIRIN: 230412-N-NO250-0095
    Resolution: 3072x5472
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailor Stands Watch [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailor Stands Watch
    USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Pecos (T-AO 197)
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea
    USS Kidd (DDG 100) Conducts Cleaning Stations
    USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Simulated Toxic Gas Control Drill
    USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    USS Princeton (CG 59) Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    watch
    Group Sail
    USS William P. Lawrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT