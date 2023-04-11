230412-N-NO250-0095 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2023) Lt.j.g. Juliet O’Brien communicates with the bridge while standing watch as conning officer aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Blake Hickey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 05:12 Photo ID: 7741662 VIRIN: 230412-N-NO250-0095 Resolution: 3072x5472 Size: 1.53 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailor Stands Watch [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.