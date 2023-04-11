USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Pecos (T-AO 197)

230413-N-NO250-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) man a refueling station during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

