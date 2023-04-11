USS Kidd (DDG 100) Conducts Cleaning Stations

230413-N-NO250-0065 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Chief Petty Officer Thomas Burish sweeps a passageway during cleaning stations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Grace Vandegrift)

Date Taken: 04.13.2023