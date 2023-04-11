Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 10]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230413-N-NO250-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) heave a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). The line ensures a safe distance is maintained between the two ships throughout the evolution. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

