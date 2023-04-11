USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Simulated Toxic Gas Control Drill

230413-N-NO250-0083 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 13, 2023) The flying squad; a special team of experienced shipboard damage control specialists aboard the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conduct a debrief following a simulated toxic gas control drill. Princeton is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Hannah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 05:11
|Photo ID:
|7741679
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-NO250-0083
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
