230413-N-NO250-0083 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 13, 2023) The flying squad; a special team of experienced shipboard damage control specialists aboard the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conduct a debrief following a simulated toxic gas control drill. Princeton is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Hannah Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 05:11 Photo ID: 7741679 VIRIN: 230413-N-NO250-0083 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Conducts Simulated Toxic Gas Control Drill [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.