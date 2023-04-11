USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

230412-N-NO250-0092 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2023) Commander Kellie Smith, commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), communicates with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Blake Hickey)

