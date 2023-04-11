JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

An F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, takes flight to Powidz Air Base, Poland, Apr. 6, 2023. The U.S. forces and European network of allies and partners is strengthened by furthering the Agile Combat Employment concept to deliberately build partner nation capabilities, enhance interoperability and develop opportunities for strategic access in order to operate from austere and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

