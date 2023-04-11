Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 9 of 11]

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, awaits inspections before take-off to Powidz Air Base, Poland, Apr. 6, 2023. The U.S. forces and European network of allies and partners is strengthened by furthering the Agile Combat Employment concept to deliberately build partner nation capabilities, enhance interoperability and develop opportunities for strategic access in order to operate from austere and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base

