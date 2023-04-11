Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron assist Airmen with the 633d LRS in loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The cargo will be utilized at Powidz Air Base, Poland, as U.S. forces begin incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts in less than optimal environments to improve interoperability amongst forces and help allies increase their capabilities along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:42 Photo ID: 7738603 VIRIN: 230328-F-BD665-1065 Resolution: 5141x3421 Size: 1.56 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.