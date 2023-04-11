Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 11]

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sable Walker, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility training non-commissioned officer in charge, overlooks the final inspection of cargo inside of a C-17 Globemaster III before departure from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The cargo will be utilized at Powidz Air Base, Poland, as U.S. forces begin incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts in less than optimal environments to improve interoperability amongst forces and help allies increase their capabilities along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:42
    Photo ID: 7738602
    VIRIN: 230328-F-BD665-1256
    Resolution: 5305x3530
    Size: 885.08 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base
    Powidz Air Base Wing

