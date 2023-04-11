JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sable Walker, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility training non-commissioned officer in charge, overlooks the final inspection of cargo inside of a C-17 Globemaster III before departure from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The cargo will be utilized at Powidz Air Base, Poland, as U.S. forces begin incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts in less than optimal environments to improve interoperability amongst forces and help allies increase their capabilities along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

