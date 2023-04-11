Airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing board a C-17 Globemaster III before departing to Powidz Air Base, Poland, Mar. 28, 2023. The Polish air base offers U.S. forces the infrastructure and opportunity to operate closer to Allies and Partners supporting a range of missions along the Eastern Flank and through the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7738609
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-BD665-1282
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
