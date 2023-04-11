A crew chief assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron communicates to a F-22 Raptor pilot during the take-off process at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 6, 2023. As part of the U.S. European Command’s plan to bolster collective defense posture and Allied integration, the Raptors will take over the fighter mission from Royal Air Force Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing, who has executed the mission with F-15E Strike Eagles since November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 7738605 VIRIN: 230406-F-BD665-1063 Resolution: 5360x3566 Size: 3.92 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.