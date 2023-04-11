Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 7 of 11]

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A crew chief assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron communicates to a F-22 Raptor pilot during the take-off process at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 6, 2023. As part of the U.S. European Command’s plan to bolster collective defense posture and Allied integration, the Raptors will take over the fighter mission from Royal Air Force Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing, who has executed the mission with F-15E Strike Eagles since November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 7738605
    VIRIN: 230406-F-BD665-1063
    Resolution: 5360x3566
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank
    JBLE sends support to NATO’s Eastern Flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT