Heart Link attendees learn about the helping agencies at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during a resource fair portion of a Heart Link spouse orientation program April 4, 2023. The resource fair provided military spouses with time to make connections with other attendees and get additional information on specific resources available to them and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7737557 VIRIN: 230404-F-EX065-1354 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.