Heart Link: Education and connection

Military spouses gather for a Heart Link spouse orientation program hosted by the Military & Family Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Heart Link is a quarterly event hosted by the M&FRC for military spouses new to the Kaiserslautern Military Community or military. The next course is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

