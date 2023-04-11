Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 2 of 7]

    Heart Link: Education and connection

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Military spouses gather for a Heart Link spouse orientation program hosted by the Military & Family Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Heart Link is a quarterly event hosted by the M&FRC for military spouses new to the Kaiserslautern Military Community or military. The next course is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 7737552
    VIRIN: 230404-F-EX065-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spouses
    resources
    connections
    Heartlink
    M&FRC

