    Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 4 of 7]

    Heart Link: Education and connection

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Coins are displayed on a table before the coining ceremony during a Heart Link course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Attendees were coined by the 86th Force Support Squadron commander at the end of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    spouses
    resources
    connections
    Heartlink
    M&FRC

