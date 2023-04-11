Heart Link: Education and connection

Kayla Bousquet, a 691st Cyberspace Operation Squadron military spouse, speaks with a helping agency representative at a Military & Family Readiness Center’s Heart Link spouse orientation program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. During the course, spouses were provided with information and slides explaining the resources available through the passport office, finance, Protocol and Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

