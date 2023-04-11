Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 5 of 7]

    Heart Link: Education and connection

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Simmons, 86th Airlift Wing deputy wing chaplain, speaks to military spouses about his role as a chaplain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Simmons was one of many helping agency representatives who explained their agency’s role and resources available to the military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:46
    VIRIN: 230404-F-EX065-1161
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    spouses
    resources
    connections
    Heartlink
    M&FRC

