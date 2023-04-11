Heart Link: Education and connection

A military spouse attending a Heart Link course fills out a knowledge check worksheet prior to learning about base resources at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. During the class, attendees were introduced to the resources available at the Military & Family Readiness Center and had guest speakers from additional supporting agencies, such as, finance, first sergeants, chaplains and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

