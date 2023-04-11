A military spouse attending a Heart Link course fills out a knowledge check worksheet prior to learning about base resources at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. During the class, attendees were introduced to the resources available at the Military & Family Readiness Center and had guest speakers from additional supporting agencies, such as, finance, first sergeants, chaplains and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
This work, Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heart Link: Education and connection
