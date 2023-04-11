Heart Link: Education and connection

Attendees and guest speakers pose for a group photo during a Heart Link course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. The next course is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023. To sign-up or get additional information, call DSN: 480-51100 or CIV: 06371-47-5100. Registration must be made a week prior to the class date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

