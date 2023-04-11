Attendees and guest speakers pose for a group photo during a Heart Link course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. The next course is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023. To sign-up or get additional information, call DSN: 480-51100 or CIV: 06371-47-5100. Registration must be made a week prior to the class date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 02:46
|Photo ID:
|7737556
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-EX065-1250
|Resolution:
|4453x3368
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heart Link: Education and connection [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heart Link: Education and connection
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT