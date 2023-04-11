Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 10 of 11]

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

    JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Three Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officers prepare to lead three teams of U.S. Department of Defense members through a motorcycle training course provided by the 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD volunteered to provide riding safety education in a hands-on course to supplement the Wing Safety office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:36
    VIRIN: 230331-F-HU835-2055
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

