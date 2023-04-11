Three Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officers prepare to lead three teams of U.S. Department of Defense members through a motorcycle training course provided by the 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD volunteered to provide riding safety education in a hands-on course to supplement the Wing Safety office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 02:36
|Photo ID:
|7737549
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-HU835-2055
|Resolution:
|4571x3041
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT