Three Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officers prepare to lead three teams of U.S. Department of Defense members through a motorcycle training course provided by the 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD volunteered to provide riding safety education in a hands-on course to supplement the Wing Safety office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:36 Photo ID: 7737549 VIRIN: 230331-F-HU835-2055 Resolution: 4571x3041 Size: 3.86 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.