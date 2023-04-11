Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

A U.S. Department of Defense member living in Japan practices maneuvering his motorcycle through a training course provided by the 374th Wing Safety office during a pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The safety course is important for U.S. DoD members residing in Japan who desire to ride a motorcycle as it instructs members on local laws, safety rules, and how-to instruction before the start of the busiest motorcycle season in the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

